HALIFAX -- After almost two weeks of no deaths and no new cases of COVID-19, Nova Scotia is reporting another death related to the virus.

The case involves a man in his 60s who died several weeks ago in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone.

The Nova Scotia government says the man’s death has been under investigation and it has been determined that COVID-19 was a factor.

The man also had underlying health conditions.

He was not a resident of a long-term care home.

"My thoughts are with this individual's family and loved ones who are grieving these last few days and weeks," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement on Monday. "This virus has taken a lot from us, but we will stay vigilant in our fight to protect Nova Scotians as we work to reopen our province."

Sixty-three Nova Scotians have now died from COVID-19. Fifty-three residents of the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax have died from the virus.

The province’s last COVID-19 death was reported on June 9.

No new or active cases

Nova Scotia is also reporting no new or active cases of the virus.

This is the 13th day in a row that Nova Scotia has reported no new cases of COVID-19. The last confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported on June 9.

This is also the first time the province has reported no active cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak started in mid-March.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 355 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 51,242 negative test results and 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases.

Of the 1,061 cases, 998 cases are considered resolved, leaving no active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia.

One person is still in hospital, in the intensive care unit. The province says their infection is considered resolved, but they are still in hospital.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are female and 38 per cent are male.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers now reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 52 cases

central zone: 898 cases

northern zone: 57 cases

eastern zone: 54 cases

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside of Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

Last month, the province expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

The provincial state of emergency has been extended.

The order will remain in effect until June 28, unless the government terminates or extends it.