N.S. reports 68 people receiving specialized care for COVID-19 in hospital, 10 in ICU

According to public health officials, there are 68 people in hospital in Nova Scotia who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.

Ten people are in intensive care.

The province says the age range of those in hospital is 0-100 years old, and the average age is 65.

Of the 68 people in hospital, 65 were admitted during the Omicron wave.

Health officials say there are also two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19:

60 people were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

112 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

The number of COVID-19 admits and discharges to hospital was not available Sunday.

On Jan. 15, the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 3,711 tests.

An additional 696 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday.

447 of the new cases are in the Central Zone, 108 cases are in the Eastern Zone, 105 cases are in the Western Zone and 36 cases are in the Northern Zone.