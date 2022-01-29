N.S. reports 87 people admitted in hospital due to COVID-19 Saturday
On Saturday, Nova Scotia is reporting 87 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.
Of the 87 people in hospital:
• 16 are in intensive care
• the age range is 1 to 100 years old
• the average age is 67
• 83 were admitted during the Omicron wave
Public health says there are also two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19:
• 112 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care
• 132 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital
The province has not released the number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges to hospital Saturday.
CASES AND TESTING
Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 3,670 tests Friday and the province reported 503 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The number of new cases broken down by zone are as follows:
• 234 cases in Central Zone
• 67 cases in Eastern Zone
• 78 cases in Northern Zone
• 124 cases in Western Zone