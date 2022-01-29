N.S. reports 87 people admitted in hospital due to COVID-19 Saturday

On Saturday, Nova Scotia is reporting 87 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit.

Of the 87 people in hospital:

• 16 are in intensive care

• the age range is 1 to 100 years old

• the average age is 67

• 83 were admitted during the Omicron wave

Public health says there are also two other groups of people in hospital related to COVID-19:

• 112 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care

• 132 people who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital

The province has not released the number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges to hospital Saturday.

CASES AND TESTING

Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) labs completed 3,670 tests Friday and the province reported 503 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The number of new cases broken down by zone are as follows:

• 234 cases in Central Zone

• 67 cases in Eastern Zone

• 78 cases in Northern Zone

• 124 cases in Western Zone