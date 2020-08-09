HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and one of the two active cases in the province is now considered resolved.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 387 COVID-19 tests on Saturday and continues to operate 24 hours a day.

To date, Nova Scotia has completed 66,114 negative COVID-19 test results, with 1,071 positive case, and 64 deaths related to the virus.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia also announced they will be renewing their state of emergency. The order is now extended to August 23 unless government terminates or extends it.

SYMPTOMS AND SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is also required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are no longer required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: