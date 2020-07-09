HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and the provincial government says one more case is considered resolved.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 398 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases remains at 1,066, but 999 cases are now resolved and 63 people have died, leaving only four active cases in the province.

The last case was reported on Wednesday, involving a Nova Scotia truck driver who travelled outside Canada as an essential worker.

To date, Nova Scotia has 56,227 negative test results.

Among the 63 Nova Scotians who died from COVID-19 are 53 residents of the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax.

There are no active cases of COVID-19 in any long-term care facilities and the Northwood outbreak is now considered resolved.

There is still one person in hospital. The province says that person’s infection is considered resolved, but they still require treatment.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s central zone.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 54 cases

central zone: 901 cases

northern zone: 57 cases

eastern zone: 54 cases

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is also required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form online before coming to the province.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are no longer required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

The provincial state of emergency has been extended until July 12.