HALIFAX -- An elderly man from the Halifax area is Nova Scotia’s third death resulting from COVID-19.

In a news release, the province says the man was in his 80s and lived in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

No other details about the man were provided.

"Tragically, another family is grieving the loss of a loved one as result of COVID-19," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement released Monday.

"As I offer to them my heartfelt condolences, I want to emphasize to all Nova Scotians that we cannot afford to become complacent. Life is precious and we must all work together to protect those who are dear to us."

The province is also reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases in Nova Scotia to 474.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 947 tests on Sunday and is operating around the clock.

This is a developing story. More to come.