HALIFAX -- There has been another death connected to COVID-19 at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

The Nova Scotia government announced the death Thursday. This is the second COVID-19 death in the province.

The woman was in her 90s and had underlying medical conditions. She died at the hospital in Sydney, N.S. on Wednesday.

"The death of a loved one is never easy. Unfortunately, this virus makes the loss of a family member all the more difficult," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement.

"I want to offer my sincere condolences to the family as they grieve. Together, we have the power to stop this disease."

This is the second COVID-19 death at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital and the province’s second death connected to the virus.

The province reported its first COVID-19 death on Tuesday. The woman was in her 70s and had underlying medical conditions. She died at the hospital on Monday.

Nova Scotia is also reporting 31 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 373.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 980 tests on Wednesday and is now operating around the clock.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Fifty-three per cent of cases are female and 47 per cent of cases are male.

Ten people are currently in hospital. Four of those patients are in intensive care units.

Eighty-two people have recovered from the virus and their cases are considered resolved.

There are cases in communities across the province. More information is available in an online map, which breaks down cases according to the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones. The zones indicate where the testing was done, and not necessarily where the individuals live.

Western zone: 44 cases

Central zone: 262 cases

Northern zone: 33 cases

Eastern zone: 34 cases

While most cases in the province are connected to travel or a known case, there is community spread.

As a result, travel has been removed as a requirement for COVID-19 testing.

The province has also expanded the list of symptoms for which people are being screened.

Anyone who has two or more of the following symptoms is asked to take an online questionnaire to determine if they should call 811:

fever

new or worsening cough

sore throat

runny nose

headache

To date, Nova Scotia has 12,177 negative test results, 373 positive COVID-19 test results and two deaths.

