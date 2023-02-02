N.S. reports three new COVID-19 deaths in current reporting period, decrease in hospitalizations, cases

Nova Scotia is reporting three new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly update.

The province is also reporting five deaths from previous reporting periods.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 726 people in Nova Scotia have died of the virus.

The data released in Thursday's report covers between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30.

The numbers in Thursday's update also show a decrease in active COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Thursday, Nova Scotia Health (NSH) said there were 32 people in hospital because of COVID-19, compared to 36 the week before. Three of them are receiving treatment in intensive care.

NSH says 100 people are in hospital for other reasons, but also have COVID-19.

The health authority adds that 76 patients who are currently in hospital contracted the virus after being admitted.

NSH says its numbers do not include data from the IWK Health Centre.

As of Monday, the median age of a person hospitalized for COVID-19 was 74.

NEW CASES

The province says there were 680 new PCR-confirmed COVID-19 cases, compared to the 687 cases reported last week.

VACCINATION

As of Monday, 54 per cent of Nova Scotians had at least three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 82 per cent had at least two doses, 3.3 per cent had at least one dose and 14.7 per cent were unvaccinated.

NSH EMPLOYEES OFF WORK

As of Wednesday, the health authority says 141 of its employees were off work because they had COVID-19, were awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test, or were exposed to a member of their household who tested positive.

The regional breakdown of employees off the job Thursday is as follows: