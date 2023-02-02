N.S. reports three new COVID-19 deaths in current reporting period, decrease in hospitalizations, cases

A syringe is shown in this stock image. (Pexels) A syringe is shown in this stock image. (Pexels)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Biden says he gave the order for Chinese balloon shootdown

President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he ordered U.S. officials to shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon earlier this week and that national security leaders decided the best time for the operation was when it got over water.

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingston, N.C. area, with an airplane and its contrail seen below it. The United States says it is a Chinese spy balloon moving east over America at an altitude of about 60,000 feet (18,600 metres), but China insists the balloon is just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and has only limited "self-steering" capabilities. (Brian Branch via AP)

Eyes on the sky as Chinese balloon shot down over Atlantic

Eyes were locked on the skies Saturday as a suspected Chinese spy balloon passed over the U.S. Eastern Seaboard -- where local authorities warned civilians against taking potshots with rifles -- before it was shot down when it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

  • Accurso family-owned building in Laval targeted in suspected arson

    Another property reportedly belonging to a family member of Tony Accurso was the target of an arson attack in Laval early Saturday morning. The Laval fire department responded to a call at 3:22 a.m. about a fire at the building located at 1410 Jaffa Street in the Saint Rose district in the northern part of Laval.

  • Pandemic effect has prompted Quebecers opting to travel in province: study

    A Quebec university study found that nearly three years of the pandemic have had an effect on the travel habits of Quebecers: even with the partial or complete lifting of restrictions, they increasingly prefer to travel at home. The most recent Cahier des tendances published by the Transat Chair in Tourism at the École des sciences de la gestion de l'UQAM revealed that inflation and health measures hurt many Quebecers.

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island