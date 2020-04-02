HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is requesting to extend the state of emergency as the province announces 20 new cases of COVID-19.

A state of emergency was first declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22. It remains in effect until noon Sunday.

The provincial government says cabinet met by teleconference Thursday and agreed to ask the lieutenant-governor to extend the state of emergency for another two weeks.

The order would take effect at noon Sunday and extend to noon on April 19.

More information is expected at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

The request comes as Nova Scotia announces 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 193.

The province says 900 tests were completed at the QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab on Wednesday.

While most cases are connected to travel or a known case, one case is the result of community transmission, and some cases are still under investigation.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 80.

Fifty-one per cent of cases are female and 49 per cent of cases are male.

Five people are currently in hospital.

Sixteen people have now recovered from the virus and their cases are considered resolved.

Cases have been identified in all parts of the province, and a map with the breakdown of where cases are located is now available online.

The cases are broken down by zones, according to the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

Western Zone: 32 cases

Central Zone: 118 cases

Northern Zone: 22 cases

Eastern Zone: 21 cases

Public Health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases.

Anyone who has COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled outside Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Nova Scotians who develop symptoms such as fever, a new cough, or acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others and use the online assessment tool to determine if they should call 811.

The province says anyone referred to a COVID-19 assessment site by 811 will be tested.

To date, Nova Scotia has 7,446 negative test results and 193 confirmed cases.