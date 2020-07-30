HALIFAX -- A day before masks become mandatory inside public spaces in Nova Scotia, the province has revealed it will offer free, reusable masks in some locations.

The masks will be available at all public libraries and provincial museums.

The province says in a news release that the number of masks available will be limited and they're available for those who can't supply their own.

The masks will be adjustable and available in adult and youth sizes.

The province is also providing packages of 50 masks for small businesses.