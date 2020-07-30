HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report on Thursday and there continues to be no active cases – marking 15 consecutive days without a new case.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 448 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday and, to date, Nova Scotia has 63,212 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths, health officials said in a news release.

On Wednesday, the province announced a COVID-19-related death involving a woman in her 60s who died several weeks prior. In a news release, the Department of Health and Wellness said the woman, who lived in the Eastern Zone, had underlying medical conditions.

The woman's death brought the provincial COVID-19 death toll to 64.

Testing numbers are updated daily and can be found on this page of the provincial government website.

If you have any one of the following symptoms, visit 811.novascotia.ca to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days. Additionally, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better.

Beginning Friday, protective face masks will become mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Meanwhile, accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters, and fact sheets can be found on the government's website.