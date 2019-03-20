

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government is under fire for spending an estimated $8.5 million to renovate a ferry terminal in Maine.

"This money would be better spent at home," NDP legislator Susan Leblanc said Wednesday in a statement.

The renovations are needed because the privately owned ferry service out of Yarmouth, N.S., is shifting its Maine port from Portland to Bar Harbor.

The spending was announced Wednesday, as the province also said it will provide another $13.8 million to private operator Bay Ferries for its 2019-20 operations.

The provincial government has spent $32 million in subsidies since the ferry service resumed in 2015.

Leblanc acknowledged the service is an important international connection and economic driver.

"It's very unfortunate that the Liberal government in Halifax couldn't convince the Liberal government in Ottawa to help fund this important international link in yesterday's federal budget," she said.

"There are ports and wharves across the province that could do quite a bit with $8.5 million in new funding."

Work at the terminal will see a fixed span and pier, deck and pile repairs, as well as moving the transfer bridge from the previous terminal site in Portland and reassembling it in Bar Harbor.

Demolition work is also required for some outer buildings while construction work will be needed for a customs plaza and the reinstallation of security equipment moved from Portland.

Renovations to the existing terminal will also provide retail space for Bay Ferries, public space for customers, and an update of the customs facilities.

The renovation costs will be included in the province's 2018-19 spending, which had previously allocated $10.9 million for the 2018 sailing season.

"The Nova Scotia-Maine ferry is a vital part of our transportation system and important to our tourism industry, particularly in southwest Nova Scotia," Transportation Minister Lloyd Hines said in a news release.

"We are confident the relocation to Bar Harbor will provide greater stability for the service and provide cost savings that will reduce the subsidy in the long term."

The province said the ferry is expected to launch its 2019 sailing season using the Bar Harbor port at the end of June.

The Progressive Conservatives have taken the province to court in a bid to get details of the 10-year contract with Bay Ferries, saying the public has a right to know the management fee and potential bonuses.

The government contends there is a "legitimate public interest in protecting the confidential commercial information of third-party businesses."