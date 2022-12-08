N.S. to spend nearly $29 million on improvements to continuing care

The Nova Scotia government says it is spending $28.9 million on long-term care facilities and home-care agencies in the province.

Wound care, workplace safety, emergency preparedness and facility improvements are some of the areas that will see the funding, according to a government news release.

Money will also go toward the “Capable” pilot project, which partners a nurse, an occupational therapist and a handyperson, who help older people live more independently by making improvements to their homes.

The province says it will train and support three of these teams over the next year to help about 300 clients.

“Our seniors deserve the peace of mind of knowing the right care will be there for them when they need it,” said Barbara Adams, minister of seniors and long-term care, in a Thursday news release.

“We’re committed to providing strategic investments to help our partners deliver that care across the province now and for years to come.”

Other government spending will include:

$8.1 million for more long-term care assistants, who assist with managing additional COVID-19 measures, light housekeeping and other activities outside of direct personal care

$5.1 million outstanding capital infrastructure requests

$4.6 million related to prevention and management of infectious disease, including promoting best practices in infection control and regular surveillance

$1 million for business continuity planning and emergency preparedness.

“We appreciate the government’s continued support and investment in home and community care,” said Jeff Densmore, with VON Canada, in the release.

“This funding supports the safe delivery of care for both our clients – a very vulnerable population - and our health-care workers. It also highlights government’s willingness to explore new and innovative ways to deliver care.”

According to the province, the remaining spending will include: