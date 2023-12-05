ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. town that changed Cornwallis Street to Queen now considering 'alternate options'

    Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Nova Scotia's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    LUNENBURG, N.S. -

    The mayor of Lunenburg, N.S., says council is now considering "alternate options" after facing backlash for renaming the town's Cornwallis Street after the queen.

    Town council announced in January the street that honoured a colonial governor who issued a bounty on the scalps of Mi'kmaq people would be changed following recommendations from an anti-racism committee.

    Last week council voted to rename the roadway Queen Street, the first choice among 342 respondents to a town survey, receiving 35 per cent of votes.

    Margie Knickle, a resident who was a member of the anti-racism committee, says she's extremely disappointed by the choice to replace one colonial street name with another.

    The other street name options on the list were tied to Mi'kmaq culture, including E'se'katik, which is the original Mi'kmaq name for Lunenburg and means "place of clams."

    Knickle says the move to select "Queen" shows how out of touch the town is about what reconciliation means.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here is Canada's December forecast for 2023

    December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News