N.S. town that changed Cornwallis Street to Queen now considering 'alternate options'
The mayor of Lunenburg, N.S., says council is now considering "alternate options" after facing backlash for renaming the town's Cornwallis Street after the queen.
Town council announced in January the street that honoured a colonial governor who issued a bounty on the scalps of Mi'kmaq people would be changed following recommendations from an anti-racism committee.
Last week council voted to rename the roadway Queen Street, the first choice among 342 respondents to a town survey, receiving 35 per cent of votes.
Margie Knickle, a resident who was a member of the anti-racism committee, says she's extremely disappointed by the choice to replace one colonial street name with another.
The other street name options on the list were tied to Mi'kmaq culture, including E'se'katik, which is the original Mi'kmaq name for Lunenburg and means "place of clams."
Knickle says the move to select "Queen" shows how out of touch the town is about what reconciliation means.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadian citizens confirmed dead in Antigua: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada has confirmed the death of two Canadian citizens in Antigua.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is 'doing well' but will reduce the pace of her activities over the next few days after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
Israel moves into Gaza's second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war
Israel said Tuesday that its troops had entered Gaza's second-largest city as intensified bombardment sent streams of ambulances and cars racing to hospitals with wounded and dead Palestinians, including children, in a bloody new phase of the war.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Poilievre keeps scoring into the Liberals' empty net
In his column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Pierre Poilievre's new 'Housing Hell' video dealt a 'devastating' blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals, whose cupboard seems empty of big ideas.
Here is Canada's December forecast for 2023
December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.
Financial intel agency hands down $7.4M penalty to Royal Bank of Canada
Canada's financial intelligence agency has levied a $7.4-million penalty against the Royal Bank of Canada for non-compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing measures.
U.S. made offer to bring home jailed Americans Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich. Russia rejected it
The Biden administration has made a new and significant offer aimed at securing the release of American detainees Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich, but Russia has rejected the offer, the State Department said Tuesday.
'Significant increase' in sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces, Statistics Canada reports
Statistics Canada is reporting a 'significant increase' in rates of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) last year. The report also states instances of sexual assault were more prevalent among women.
Liberal ministers defend Speaker Fergus amid opposition resignation calls over video
Federal Liberal cabinet ministers are coming to the defence of House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus amid calls from the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois for him to resign from his impartial role over a video he made in his traditional Speaker's garb was broadcast at a partisan event over the weekend.
Toronto
-
55-year-old woman dead after triple shooting in Caledon last month
A second person has died following a triple shooting at a home in Caledon last month.
-
29-year-old sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting man outside Scarborough Town Centre
Twenty-nine-year-old Toronto resident Shaquille Small has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 14 years for fatally shooting a man he did not know outside the Scarborough Town Centre more than three years ago.
-
Nearly half of Canada's most generous communities are in Ontario. These cities cracked the list
A new report reveals several Ontario cities felt the giving spirit all year round despite record-high inflation, with the province representing nearly half of the country's top 20 most generous communities this year.
Calgary
-
Grass fire near Symons Valley Road leads to evacuations
Police and firefighters are advising the public to avoid a section of Symons Valley Road north of Calgary due to a grass fire, which has led to some homes being evacuated Tuesday.
-
'A very positive season': Holiday work parties in full swing in Calgary
Holiday work and corporate Christmas parties appear to be in full swing in Calgary with many venues and restaurants booked up for much of December.
-
Toy gun prompts lockdown at S.E. Calgary high school
A southeast Calgary high school was placed into lockdown on Tuesday after a report of a student with a weapon – which turned out to be a toy gun.
Montreal
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante collapses during press conference
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is 'doing well' but will reduce the pace of her activities over the next few days after collapsing during a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday morning.
-
2 patients die in ER waiting room of hospital on Montreal's South Shore
An investigation is underway after two people died while waiting in the emergency room at Anna-Laberge Hospital.
-
Half of seniors have not received their COVID-19 booster dose, says Quebec minister
Half of Quebec seniors have not received their most recent COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, Sonia Bélanger, Minister responsible for Seniors, said on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Nurses union expresses concerns over Alberta health system staffing plans following letters from providers
The union representing registered nurses in Alberta expressed concern Tuesday over letters it received recently from the province's two major health providers.
-
Cyclist injured in crash with school bus in northwest Edmonton
A cyclist was taken to hospital after a crash with a school bus Tuesday morning.
-
Girls, 12, charged in 'violent assault' of woman at Edmonton LRT station
Two 12-year-old girls were charged with assault in connection with the assault of a woman at an LRT station in late November.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver charged after video captures near-miss of head-on collision
A video posted online shows a quick-thinking 24-year-old driver narrowly missing a head-on collision on a northern Ontario highway.
-
Fatal crash on Highway 17 involving horse and buggy, commercial vehicle
The 29-year-old driver of a horse and buggy was killed in a crash with a commercial vehicle on Highway 17 near Iron Bridge on Monday evening, police say.
-
Domestic violence victim in North Bay doesn’t have to testify in front of former partner in court, judge rules
A 24-year-old woman involved in an intimate partner violence trial in North Bay can testify remotely so she doesn’t have to face her former partner in court, a judge has ruled.
London
-
Six youths in custody following Woodstock, Ont. 'weapons investigation'
Six youths are in custody after a possible firearm sighting put two Woodstock schools on lockdowns and hold and secures on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Two injured after school bus, SUV collide in south London, Ont.
Two people were sent to hospital Tuesday afternoon after a school bus and an SUV collided in the city’s south end.
-
'Will it ever end?' Hyde Park’s growth forces more detours
Growing pains are again impacting residents and businesses in Hyde Park. Throughout development, construction has promoted delays, and this week, another closure of Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road has locals up in arms.
Winnipeg
-
'Fiscal mess': Manitoba’s deficit grows to $1.6 billion
Manitoba’s forecasted deficit has reached more than $1.6 billion.
-
Manitoba RCMP bust large illicit cannabis ring; six people facing charges
Six people have been arrested in connection to an RCMP investigation that started in 2021 focused on the trafficking of illegal cannabis.
-
Charges stayed against Winnipeg man accused of handing out cannabis gummies on Halloween
The charges have been stayed against one of the two people accused of handing out cannabis-infused gummies to children on Halloween in Winnipeg last year.
Ottawa
-
Mounties announce cocaine smuggling bust in Ottawa
The RCMP says four people from Ottawa have been arrested and charged in connection with a major cocaine bust in the capital.
-
Police recover over $70,000 worth of stolen bikes in ByWard Market
The Ottawa Police Service has recovered 56 stolen bikes from the ByWard Market, valued at approximately $71,050.
-
Gatineau driver clocked at 226 km/h one of 2 charged with stunt driving this weekend
Quebec provincial police have charged two young adults on the evening of Dec. 2 after they were caught stunt driving on Highway 50 in Gatineau, including one who was charged going 126 km/h over the speed limit and fleeing from police.
Saskatoon
-
'Only one taxpayer': Saskatoon councillors weigh implications of property tax hike
City councillor Troy Davies is looking back at last week's City of Saskatoon budget deliberations as a missed opportunity.
-
'I shot Braden': Former partner describes text message from Sask. Mountie on trial for murder
The former partner of a Saskatchewan Mountie charged with first-degree murder was the first to testify as the trial began on Monday in Prince Albert.
-
Outdoor rinks facing delays in Sask. because of warm conditions
With the warmer than normal fall weather this year, the start of the outdoor rink season has been delayed for most outdoor enthusiasts.
Vancouver
-
B.C. home seller ordered to pay more than $5K for failing to evict basement suite tenant
The corporate seller of a B.C. home has been ordered to pay the buyer more than $5,000 for failing to evict a tenant who refused to leave.
-
B.C. wrings out after being drenched by atmospheric river
Parts of southwestern British Columbia remain under a rainfall warning as a potent atmospheric river made landfall along the province's coast Monday, bringing ample rain and high winds while disrupting roads and utilities.
-
YVR to unveil plan to prevent holiday travel chaos
Vancouver International Airport has invested $40 million into a plan it says will prevent another winter holiday nightmare for travellers.
Regina
-
Sask. community receives $550,000 to pursue alternative uses for coal
The Government of Saskatchewan has committed $550,000 to the town of Coronach and the Rural Municipality (RM) of Hart Butte to pursue alternative uses for coal.
-
Bill to protect SaskEnergy employees from legal repercussions of not collecting carbon tax passes unanimously
The Saskatchewan government says a bill intended to protect SaskEnergy employees and board members from repercussions of not collecting carbon tax for natural gas home heating passed unanimously on Monday.
-
Three Moose Jaw Warriors among Team Canada hopefuls for upcoming World Juniors
With the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship just weeks away the Moose Jaw Warriors will have three players heading to Oakville Ontario hoping to make the final roster.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. wrings out after being drenched by atmospheric river
Parts of southwestern British Columbia remain under a rainfall warning as a potent atmospheric river made landfall along the province's coast Monday, bringing ample rain and high winds while disrupting roads and utilities.
-
B.C. home seller ordered to pay more than $5K for failing to evict basement suite tenant
The corporate seller of a B.C. home has been ordered to pay the buyer more than $5,000 for failing to evict a tenant who refused to leave.
-
BBC series Planet Earth does deep dive on B.C. humpback whales
Whale researcher Jackie Hildering and her colleagues never imagined their work on humpbacks would capture the attention of the globe's premier documentary series.