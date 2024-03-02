N.S. wildlife rehabilitation centre preparing for World Wildlife Day

Hope for wildlife, a wildlife rehabilitation centre based in Seaforth, N.S., is preparing for World Wildlife Day on March 3.

“World Wildlife day is this Sunday from 12- 2 p.m., and were going to have a special day inviting everybody in to celebrate,” said Hope Swinimer, the founder and director of Hope for Wildlife.

Swinimer said the purpose of World Wildlife Day is similar to the mission statement for the centre.

“Which is connecting us to our natural world, and further then that is teaching us how to live comfortably with nature.”

Hope for Wildlife said they are already seeing a rise in the number of patients coming to the centre this year.

“This year alone were already up 20 per cent in the number of patients that have come to Hope for Wildlife this year over last year,” said Swinimer.

“So even though we try really hard to educate, there still seems to be more and more patients, more and more injured wild animals coming in to us.”

The facility also provided an update on the bobcat that was found trapped in a snare last month.

“I’m happy to report our bobcat that was hit by the snow plow is doing incredibly well, and the one that was caught in the snare is just doing really well,” says Swinimer.

She said everyone is welcome to visit the centre on Sunday and there will be activities for all ages to enjoy.

“It really is all about learning to live comfortably with our natural world. We are going to have some fun things to do for young people, hot chocolate, cookie decorating, and were going to have for the adults a bit of a photo contest.”

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.