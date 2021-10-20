N.S. woman charged in two armed robberies

HALIFAX -

A 32-year-old woman from Wolfville, N.S. has been charged in connection with a pair of armed robberies in Greenwich and Windsor, N.S.

In a news release, N.S. RCMP says the first robbery occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Sept 25. Police say they responded to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station on Wentworth Rd. in Windsor, N.S.

According to police, a woman had entered the gas station, threatened an employee with a weapon and demanded that they lay on the floor. The woman then stole money from the cash register and fled the area.

Just over two weeks later, on Oct. 12 at approximately 5:55 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station on Highway 1 in Greenwich, N.S.

Police say that a woman entered the gas station, threatened an employee with a weapon and demanded that they give her money from the cash register. According to police, the woman was given cash and she then fled the area.

The Valley Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit says they located the female suspect in Hantsport on Oct. 14, and arrested her without incident.

Jessica Tonia Lea Davidson, 32, of Wolfville, has been charged with two counts of robbery and was held in custody overnight. Davidson appeared in Kentville Provincial Court on Oct. 15 where she was released on conditions by the Court. She will return to Kentville Provincial Court on Dec. 7 for the Greenwich robbery and in Windsor Provincial Court on Dec. 14 for the Windsor robbery.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.