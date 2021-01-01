HALIFAX -- A woman has been charged following a New Year’s Eve gathering early on Friday morning in Greenfield, Nova Scotia.

On Friday, just after midnight, RCMP responded to a large gathering – of over 10 people – on Medway River Road.

Police say a 25-year-old woman was charged under the Health Protection Act – a $1,000 fine.

Meanwhile, RCMP notes the woman was given a plea date of March 5, to be held at Bridgewater Provincial Court, if she chooses to contest the charge.