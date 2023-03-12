National Adoption Week puts rescue animals in the spotlight

For the last seven days it’s been all about the animals, as PetSmart helped shine a light on adoptable pets with its National Adoption Week campaign.

Cat Rescue Maritimes Moncton Chapter, known as Carma, had six cats at PetSmart on Saturday morning and more cats at three other pet stores in the area.

“We have 11 cats out in pet stores this week so if we could empty all 11 that’d be great,” said co-chair Amber MacDonald. “We’ll adopt out as many as we can this week.”

At PetSmart, one found her home within the first 30 minutes of the adoption event, while the remaining five got quite a bit of attention from potential families.

MacDonald says it is a critical time for adoptions, with kitten season starting at the end of this month.

“We actually only have … 40 some cats in care,” she said. “That is our lowest number in years. Previous to that we had about 100 cats in care over the winter and kitten season is coming in about a month. So we need to get these cats adopted out to make room in the foster homes for the new litters of kittens coming in.”

However, she says there have been a lot of adoptions lately which is good news for the rescue.

Carma was only at PetSmart from 11-12:30 p.m. on Sunday, but those interested in adoption can message the group online.

Meanwhile, People for Animal Wellbeing, or PAW, was at PetSmart Friday and Saturday with a whole variety of pets.

Though the official number of adoptions won’t be announced until Monday, officials say they exceeded their goal and are very happy with how the event went.