National Fiddle Day marked in Truro, N.S., celebration

A group of fiddlers put on a show for community members at the town of Old Barns near Truro, N.S., to fundraise for the Canadian Grandmasters Fiddling Competition.

“It’s a prestigious fiddle contest in Canada. You have to be invited to compete,” explained Kimberly Holmes, Canadian Grandmasters Fiddling Competition 2023 chair.

Thirty-four contestants from across Canada will be attending the event hosted in Truro.

The national competition began 33 years ago.

Up until seven years ago, the event was hosted in Ottawa. Since then, it has been hosted across Canada, including New Brunswick. However, this will be the first time it takes place in Truro.

The history of the fiddle in Canada dates back to the 17th century.

According to Holmes, many Nova Scotians have a history involving the musical instrument.

“It provided music for people coming over on the boats. You can play it by itself, you don’t have to plug it in and there’s so much heartfelt soul feelings that goes into playing this instrument.”

Diana Hicks is among the fiddlers playing for the community in the area.

She has been playing the fiddle for nearly 20 years and grew up having the instrument around the house.

“It just brings joy to people listening. It brings people [to] dancing and be able to express through your music,” said Hicks.

Now, Hicks plays the instrument passed down through generations.

“My grandfather had a fiddle and now I have his fiddle, so I think it just ties into my past, and we learn new tunes too. People are writing new tunes all the time so it brings it into the future as well.”

The Canadian Grandmaster Fiddling Competition will be taking place in Truro on Aug. 26.