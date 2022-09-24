Nearly 500,000 Maritimers without power in Fiona's wake
Strong winds and heavy rainfall from Fiona have left nearly 500,000 Maritimers without power, as of 4 p.m. Saturday.
The powerful post-tropical storm, which saw wind gusts as high as 141 km/h in Sydney and estimates of more than 200 millimetres of rain, continues to make its way through the Atlantic region Saturday afternoon.
NOVA SCOTIA
As of 4 p.m., 367,000 customers are without power in Nova Scotia. More than half of those outages are being reported in central Nova Scotia. Cape Breton Island is experiencing almost 60,000 outages.
The number of customers experiencing power outages in the province is on the decline after Nova Scotia Power reported more than 400,000 customers in the dark at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Nova Scotia Power says crews started restorations in the western region of the province overnight once wind speeds dropped below 80 km/h.
The utility company says its first priority is keeping customers and crews safe.
“We are seeing significant damage as Fiona moves across the province and it’s important to remember it isn’t over yet. Our crews will be restoring power as quickly as possible, once it is safe to do so," said the president and CEO of NS Power, Peter Gregg.
Over 800 crew members, including power line technicians, forestry technicians and damage assessors, have been dispatched across the province, with hundreds more – like engineers, dispatchers and customer service representatives – working behind the scenes.
In an update at 2:30, Gregg said crews remain busy throughout the province, despite weather conditions still impeding their abilities.
"In many areas, weather conditions are still too dangerous for crews to get up in our bucket trucks. With winds of over 80 km/h, it isn't safe for them to be up there, but I want to assure you that they're still busy," said Gregg. "We have lots of crews removing wires from cars and roads and responding to 911 calls, and we continue to assess the damage and do everything we can to be ready to go when the winds drop and allow our crews to safely get up there."
Gregg said as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, crews had already restored power to more than 60,000 customers.
NEW BRUNSWICK
In an interview with CTV Atlantic, a N.B. Power representative noted that estimated restoration times are currently extending into Sunday evening.
“As of 2:30 p.m., we have 44,000 customers impacted,” they said. “The peak of the event was at 11 a.m., with 56,000 customers impacted.”
According to N.B. Power, more than 79,000 customers in the province have lost power since storm conditions began Friday night.
“Outages continue to be reported as the weather system makes its way through New Brunswick, so we’re expecting more outages throughout the day,” the rep said, adding that while crews are active in each district, the southeast of the province is the hardest hit.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
As of 4 p.m., just over 82,000 customers are without power on Prince Edward Island.
In an update from P.E.I.’s EMO on Saturday afternoon, officials noted the recovery response will be in the “multi-millions.”
“In the past 12 hours, our province has experienced historic weather conditions caused by Hurricane Fiona,” Premier Dennis King said. “It’s been, to state the obvious, quite a day. And while we hope the worst is behind us, we know as of yet, the storm is not over.”
While over 95 per cent of Islanders remain without power, storm crews can’t begin restoring service until winds are below 80km/h.
“There is significant damage to public infrastructure across the province and while we haven’t even been able to begin fully assessing the damage caused by Fiona, we know it is devastating,” King said.
Officials say there have been no reports of significant injuries or deaths related to the storm.
Fiona brought winds over 170 km/h and storm surge over two metres to Prince Edward Island, resulting in downed power lines and flooding.
“By early accounts, the devastation looks to be beyond anything we have witnessed before in Prince Edward Island,” King said, adding that the province’s road to recovery will be “weeks or longer.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
Port aux Basque under state of emergency as Fiona sweeps houses out to sea
The town of Port aux Basque in Newfoundland is under a state of emergency as first responders cope with electrical fires, residential flooding, and washouts due to post-tropical storm Fiona.
The incredible power of Fiona making landfall in Atlantic Canada through the eyes of storm chasers
Post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada after making landfall early Saturday and storm chasers captured the incredible power as the storm roared ashore.
Major flooding, debris in Que.'s Magdalen Islands as Fiona slams Maritimes
Municipal roads are closed on Quebec's Magdalen Islands and residents are ordered to stay inside as the region battles the effects of Fiona.
Wind from 'very powerful' Fiona knocks out power to homes in Nova Scotia, P.E.I.
High winds knocked out power in thousands of homes in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. Friday night as people in Atlantic Canada began feeling the wrath of Fiona.
Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place revealed in new Windsor Castle photograph
Buckingham Palace has released a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place within St. George's Chapel following her interment in Windsor on Monday.
Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia
Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in occupied regions to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow, while hundreds of people were arrested in Russia for protesting a military mobilization order aimed at beefing up the country's troops in Ukraine.
What will happen to the wild horses on Sable Island impacted by Fiona?
Shaggy, long-maned wild horses grazing freely on the sandy grasslands of the crescent-shaped Sable Island in the North Atlantic are expected to come under the swipe of a powerful storm forecast to hit eastern Canada this weekend.
Federal government unlikely to declare victory on COVID as travel restrictions loosen
The decision to put an end to some of the last vestiges of federal COVID-19 restrictions is expected to be announced officially on Monday.
Toronto
-
'Enough is enough:' Will Brampton's municipal election be a referendum on the dysfunction that has plagued city hall?
Todd Letts believes that Brampton is perhaps “Ontario’s best asset” for future job growth thanks to a large tract of developable industrial land unmatched in the GTA and a highly educated workforce.
-
Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame tonight
Pop music legends Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams and David Foster will be officially inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Saturday.
-
Hidden camera found inside Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom
An Ontario woman is issuing a warning after she says a hidden camera was found inside a Tim Hortons restaurant.
Calgary
-
Senior dies after 'physical confrontation' with police in Sundre
Alberta's police watchdog has been called in after a senior died following a physical confrontation with Mounties at a Sundre hospital.
-
Calgary filmmaker Tank Standing Buffalo explores family trauma in SAVJ
A Calgary filmmaker is showcasing a highly personal animated film at the Calgary International Film Festival Sunday that features the voice of one of his Hollywood heroes.
-
Powerful post-tropical storm Fiona makes landfall near Canso, N.S.
Fiona, now a post-tropical storm, continues to bring in powerful and destructive winds to parts of the Maritimes with hundreds of thousands without power.
Montreal
-
Major flooding, debris in Que.'s Magdalen Islands as Fiona slams Maritimes
Municipal roads are closed on Quebec's Magdalen Islands and residents are ordered to stay inside as the region battles the effects of Fiona.
-
Quebecers can vote in advance starting Sunday
Advance polls will be held on Sunday and Monday, with polling stations open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-
Man and woman fatally shot in Longueuil, Que.
A man and a woman were shot Friday night in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore. They were transported to hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.
Edmonton
-
Officer injured, man arrested after brandishing knife at Edmonton airport: RCMP
A police officer was injured while responding to a report of a man brandishing a knife at Edmonton International Airport Saturday.
-
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
-
Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia
Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in occupied regions to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow, while hundreds of people were arrested in Russia for protesting a military mobilization order aimed at beefing up the country's troops in Ukraine.
Northern Ontario
-
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
-
Fire at homeless encampment in Sudbury causes smoke downtown
Lots of smoke could be seen in the distance in Sudbury’s downtown around noon as a campfire at a homeless encampment on Raphael Street near the top of the stair from Brady Street had gotten out of control.
-
Timmins MPP talks the future of mining in the north
George Pirie, the Ontario's Minister of Mines and MPP for Timmins, gave his first state of mining address for his new role at a Timmins Chamber of Commerce event Friday.
London
-
Newly renovated basketball courts unveiled in West Lions Park in honour of Our London Family
Two newly upgraded basketballs courts in central London, Ont. were unveiled to the public Saturday morning in honour of the Afzaal family. “The project will provide lasting change and access to sport for London’s youth, and it demonstrates the power that sport has to bring people together,” said Mayor Ed Holder in a statement.
-
One month after hit and run, London police charge alleged driver
A London driver is facing multiple charges following a hit and run last month that injured two cyclists.
-
Goodbye summer and hello autumn: Cool and wet weather on the way
Autumn has greeted London, Ont. with wind, rain, and cooler temperatures — and this weather isn’t going away anytime soon, with Saturday slated to kick off several days of rainfall, according to Environment Canada.
Winnipeg
-
N.L. woman missing after Fiona sweeps homes into sea, wreaks havoc across East Coast
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say two people were swept out of residences that collapsed into the sea as post-tropical storm Fiona hit Saturday.
-
Winnipeg police warn of 'new twist' on scam targeting grandparents
A new twist on a scam targeting grandparents has Winnipeg police warning the public to be alert and trust their gut when answering the phone.
-
Homicide unit investigating death of man on Arlington Street
Winnipeg police are investigating the homicide of a man who died after an early-morning assault.
Ottawa
-
St. Brigid's owner pleased with decision to uphold eviction of United People of Canada
The owner of the church that a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group has been occupying for weeks says he is pleased that a judge sided with him and ordered the group's eviction.
-
Long waits at local walk-in clinics
Traditionally, walk-in clinics are used by people without family doctors, but now the clinics themselves are filling up.
-
Advance voting underway in Ottawa municipal election
Four days of advance voting are underway in Ottawa for the Oct. 24 municipal election.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. pastor under investigation following online harassment allegations
Lutheran Church-Canada is investigating a Saskatchewan pastor following allegations that he used an anonymous Twitter account to harass a Saskatoon blogger
-
Why a fundraiser to save a Saskatchewan drive-in theatre is sparking controversy
A fundraiser launched to save a drive-in theatre in Manitou Beach is proving to be controversial.
-
New APTN show spotlights Indigenous businesses
Reality TV fans have a new opportunity to get their fix of business shows, as a new series features Indigenous businesspeople from across Canada.
Vancouver
-
Musqueam history, heritage and culture showcased in new FIFA 23 video game
Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow was blown away when he saw the results of the collaboration with EA Sports.
-
HIV spike among B.C. drug users associated with COVID-19 lockdown, research says
A new study says reduced access to HIV services during early COVID-19 lockdowns in British Columbia was associated with a "sharp increase" in HIV transmission among some drug users.
-
This electric, self-driving delivery robot can bring pizza to your door
If you're looking to get Pizza Hut delivered in downtown Vancouver, your delivery person might not be a person at all.
Regina
-
Regina Rams improve to 3-1 with win over UBC
The number six ranked University of Regina Rams beat the UBC Thunderbirds 21-13 on Friday night in Vancouver.
-
WHL action begins for 2022-23 season
The Western Hockey League's (WHL) 2022-23 season kicked off Friday night with eight games across the country.
-
Suspect, 13, in custody following lockdown at Regina high school: police
A youth is in custody after a report of a firearm prompted a lockdown at F.W. Johnson Collegiate on Friday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Fundraiser to benefit Victoria's Sanctuary Youth Centre
Vulnerable youth in the Capital Region will benefit from an upcoming fundraiser, part of a national event to raise money for a variety of charities across the county.
-
HIV spike among B.C. drug users associated with COVID-19 lockdown, research says
A new study says reduced access to HIV services during early COVID-19 lockdowns in British Columbia was associated with a "sharp increase" in HIV transmission among some drug users.
-
Musqueam history, heritage and culture showcased in new FIFA 23 video game
Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow was blown away when he saw the results of the collaboration with EA Sports.