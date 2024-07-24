Neptune Theatre rehearsing for musical tribute to Rita MacNeil

Neptune Theatre is in full rehearsal on its next production, a musical tribute to Nova Scotia’s first lady of song, Rita MacNeil.

Performer Lindsay Kyte was handpicked by MacNeil’s son, Wade Langham, to co-create the production. She’s said it’s a big responsibility.

“I’m not going to lie, it was absolutely terrifying,” Kyte said, while discussing the musical tribute’s experimental storytelling. “It immediately becomes clear that everyone is Rita and everyone in the audience is also part of her story.”

Kyte said Langham gave permission to do new arrangements on MacNeil’s songs.

“So the integrity of the songs is still there, but I tell you these arrangements, they’re going to blow your hair back,” she said.

Kyte, who is from Cape Breton, said she is honored to be a part of “Dear Rita.” Director Samantha Wilson said she feels the same way.

“There's a line in the play that talks about her paving the way for young women and for Cape Breton artists. And I was one of those,” Wilson said.

“Dear Rita” makes several nods to the singer’s real life. Some of the props that appear on stage belonged to MacNeil, including one of her iconic red hats.

Kyte said she is excited for the audience to learn more about Rita’s story.

“She was a women's rights activist. She's became a queer icon. She's a fantastic force of nature,” Kyte said.

“Dear Rita” opens on July 30 and runs until Aug. 25.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.