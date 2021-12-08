New Brunswick announces $84.7 million investment to support public schools

The New Brunswick provincial government has announced they will invest $84.7 million to support public schools in the province.

The government says the investment will be made during the 2022-23 fiscal year and will include $3.7 million for two new projects and $8.8 million to support the provincewide ventilation program.

A large portion of the investment, $72.2 million, has been earmarked to support ongoing construction projects, capital equipment, improvement work, and the dust collector program.

Dominic Cardy, education and early childhood development minister, tabled the department’s capital budget estimates today in the legislative assembly.

“Students need safe learning environments that meet their educational needs in order for them to learn and be successful long after graduation,” said Cardy.

“The investments we make today will not only support learning and address space deficiencies, but they support long-term community growth and strategic infrastructure planning across the education system.”

According to the province, the projects include a new kindergarten-to-Grade 5 school in Fredericton, which will replace Nashwaaksis Memorial School and McAdam Avenue School, and a new kindergarten-to-Grade 8 school for Saint John’s central peninsula.