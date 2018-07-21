

The Canadian Press





ROTHESAY, N.B. - A New Brunswick couple says their cat helped save them from a Saturday morning fire that gutted their mini-home just outside Rothesay.

According to a release from the Canadian Red Cross, officials responded to the blaze on Bradley Lake Road at around 8:30.

The release says their cat woke them up just in time to escape unhurt.

The two adults have been displaced, and the Canadian Red Cross says they've since helped them find emergency lodging, food and clothes.