SAINT JOHN -- A New Brunswick filmmaker is still reeling from their recent opportunity -- being featured as part of the Toronto Queer Film Festival.

It wasn't just a chance for Kennlin Barlow to share their work with others, the film also taught them a lot about themself.

The non-binary, two-spirited, cinematographer is from Indian Island First Nation.

Their film, Above a Grey/Green Sea, was featured as part of the festival’s "Still Here" program.

“I never thought it was something that could be a festival worthy film, but when they asked to bring it on the circuit I was kind of excited,” Barlow says. “The only thing that's sad is we all have to be home because of COVID."

Barlow says the arthouse style film doesn't have a narrative, but is a collection of shots over time, much like viewing a series of non-linear memories.

"I remember I was trying to create almost like a live painting in a way, so the audience will be seeing a lot of that,” explains Barlow. “In terms of narrative … I wanted people to kind of peak into a little bit of my memory”

The film festival, which runs March 25 to April 25, was an eye-opening journey for Barlow.

"I've never thought of it as a film with a queer context. It was something that (I) kind of slowly started to open up my eyes to,” Barlow says. “I began to realize that it was almost like not just letting go of certain people, but letting go of a version of myself and who I was at that time."

The festival was also a welcoming, positive experience to be part of a group.

“My work is respected and that's something that I never got here in New Brunswick,” Barlow says.

Barlow is currently in pre-production for their upcoming feature-length film, which is scheduled to start filming in September.