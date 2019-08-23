

THE CANADIAN PRESS





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- A New Brunswick judge has dismissed a request to throw out the results of last year's provincial election in the riding of Saint John Harbour.

Last September, Liberal candidate Gerry Lowe won the riding by 10 votes over Progressive Conservative Barry Ogden.

A recount backed the initial results, but Ogden applied to have them thrown out over irregularities.

Some of the documented irregularities included forms not being signed by election staff and voters failing to have their names struck from forms after voting.

In a statement Friday, Lowe says he's pleased with the decision and hopes the matter can be put to rest.