Featured
New Brunswick man dies after ATV crash
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, April 26, 2019 3:47PM ADT
A 58-year-old man from Saint-Paul, N.B., has died as a result of an all-terrain vehicle crash on Thursday.
Mounties from the Richibucto detachment responded to a report that an ATV had crashed on Bristol Road in Saint-Paul just after 1 p.m.
“The 58-year-old driver, who was the only person on the ATV at the time of the crash, died at the scene,” the RCMP said in a news release.
Police say road conditions at the time of the crash are believed to be a factor and that the driver was wearing a helmet.