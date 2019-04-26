

CTV Atlantic





A 58-year-old man from Saint-Paul, N.B., has died as a result of an all-terrain vehicle crash on Thursday.

Mounties from the Richibucto detachment responded to a report that an ATV had crashed on Bristol Road in Saint-Paul just after 1 p.m.

“The 58-year-old driver, who was the only person on the ATV at the time of the crash, died at the scene,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Police say road conditions at the time of the crash are believed to be a factor and that the driver was wearing a helmet.