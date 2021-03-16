HALIFAX -- A 25-year-old man from Lavillette, N.B. is dead following a four-vehicle collision near Bouctouche, N.B. on Monday.

At approximately 3:10 p.m., members with the Southeast District RCMP, the Bouctouche Fire Department, and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to Route 11 near Exit 32 after receiving reports of a collision.

Police believe the collision happened when a car travelling northbound crossed the centre line and collided with a transport truck that was travelling southbound. According to police, the transport truck then collided with a second vehicle who was also travelling northbound. An SUV sustained damages while attempting to avoid the collision.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 91-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with what police believe are serious injuries.

The driver of the transport truck and SUV were not injured.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.