New Brunswick man takes Movember campaign to a whole new level with bright pink moustache

Brad Friars' new look is all in support of Movember. With the campaign just days away from wrapping up, Friars wanted to keep the conversation at the forefront. Brad Friars' new look is all in support of Movember. With the campaign just days away from wrapping up, Friars wanted to keep the conversation at the forefront.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023

An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.

A Freedom Convoy supporter stands at the curb in front of Library and Archives Canada, the site of the Public Order Emergency Commission, in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang 

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island