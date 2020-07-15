FREDERICTON -- The province of New Brunswick is offering a rebate to encourage people to take a staycation this summer.

The incentive was created to help overcome the loss of tourism revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic and to stimulate the tourism industry.

"It will allow New Brunswickers to apply for a 20 per cent rebate on eligible expenses made while taking a vacation that includes a paid overnight stay in the province between July 15 and Sept. 30," the province said in a news release.

"This program is part of our ongoing efforts in assisting the tourism, cultural and recreational sectors to survive, recover and reimagine their future as they go through the pandemic," Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Bruce Fitch said in the release. "This rebate will not only encourage New Brunswickers to travel and discover the natural beauty and diversity of our province but to also support our industries during a period of time they need it the most."

The province says the initiative was developed by the Tourism Labour Force Adjustment Committee, which is made up of industry representatives from various sectors, including the Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick.

"We understand the province's financial situation and we appreciate the support to the industry through this travel incentive program," said Carol Alderdice, president and CEO of the association. "It will benefit our tourism operators and other economic sectors by encouraging New Brunswickers to travel more and spend time in their province this summer."

The province says there are four types of expenses they will offer rebates on:

accommodations (such as hotels, motels, inns, B&Bs and campsites);

food and drink (such as restaurants and food trucks);

activities (such as entrance fees to attractions, museums, art galleries, cultural events and outdoor adventure activities); and

travel (such as vehicle rentals, ferries and parking).

Residents can apply for the 20 per cent rebate on eligible expenses up to $1,000.

To qualify for the rebate you must be:

a permanent resident of New Brunswick;

have valid and detailed receipts from registered New Brunswick businesses; and

have a paid overnight stay at a New Brunswick accommodation.

A list of eligible expenses and criteria is available online.

Applications for the rebate will be available online and must be submitted between Oct. 1-30.

Anyone with questions about the program should contact the New Brunswick tourism department at explorenb@gnb.ca.