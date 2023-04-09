New Brunswick para hockey team prepares to make history

While this weekend is designed as a two day training camp, for the athletes from Team NB Para Hockey, it’s so much more than that.

The team of 17 is gearing up to make history.

“This is going to be the first time that New Brunswick has been represented at the National Championships for para hockey,” said Coach Shawn Lucas. “First time that there has been seven teams represented at this tournament. For our athletes that are here, it is a ground-breaking, history-making event and we are incredibly excited.”

The Canadian National Para Hockey Championships take place from May 18 to 21 in Boucherville, Que.

This weekend, the entire roster came together to train for the tournament ahead. Lucas says he can tell from their attitude and dedication how important it is to them.

“I have never seen a group of athletes get on the ice with smiles on their face when they are being worked to the bone,” he said.

“Myself and the coaches put them through some incredible challenges [Saturday] on the ice and they persevered. Even though you can see that their bodies wanted to give up, their minds and their hearts would not give up and that is something that you’ll see when we go to nationals. Regardless of what we encounter, this group will not give up.”

The Para Hockey team preps for training camp on Apr. 9, 2023. (Alana Pickrell/CTV Atlantic)

The athletes range from 14 to 60 in age, giving everyone a chance to get on the ice.

“When you look at our athletes, 15 per cent of the population deals with disability,” he said.

“We really are representative of the population as a whole. Our group is incredibly diverse, we have mixed-gender teams. So getting that awareness, letting people see that these athletes are capable of incredible things on the ice, they leave all of their limits behind them when they get on the ice.”

While the team is preparing for an exciting new adventure, Lucas says that these athletes are fully self-funded and officials are hoping to help reduce some of the costs.

“We do everything we can to keep that down and we’ve had the community step up in various ways,” he said.

“We have a local company, DNA Swag, that has recently stepped up to provide our athletes with custom jerseys. The first time ever for these athletes where they’re going to have their own name, their own number and represent New Brunswick on their chest.”

There is also a GoFundMe for the team with funds going directly to individual athletes to help cover hotels, transportation and other expenses.

For Lucas, he knows personally how important sports are and how significant opportunities, like nationals, will be for his players.

“I know how freeing these experiences are,” he said. “Being able to represent yourself and show the world that just because you have a challenge, doesn’t mean that you can’t do incredible things.”

Coach Lucas alongside the rest of his Para Hockey team during training camp on Apr. 9, 2023. (Alana Pickrell/CTV Atlantic)

Lucas says he lost the use of the lower part of one of his legs back in 2004 due to a workplace injury. He was only 23 at the time.

“I spent seven years being angry, upset, not really understanding why it happened to me. I got involved in Para Sport after the 2010 Paralympics and it changed my life. It gave me opportunities that I can not begin to describe.”

He says it’s important for sports to be inclusive and inviting for everyone, and heading to nationals is just another step in making that a reality.