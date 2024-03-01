ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • New Brunswick potato chip factory severely damaged by fire

    A fire at the Covered Bridge Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B. started around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening. (Courtesy: Facebook/Claire MacNeill) A fire at the Covered Bridge Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B. started around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening. (Courtesy: Facebook/Claire MacNeill)
    Share

    There is an active fire at the Covered Bridge Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B.

    The fire started around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening and numerous fire departments are still currently on scene, said the Mayor of nearby Hartland, Tracey DeMerchant.

    “It’s a fairly big plant for an area the size of Hartland. The Albright family has had great success with their Covered Bridge Potato Chip Company and were really devastated for them.”

    According to the company’s website, the business was launched by Matt and Ryan Albright in 2004 and has spread to markets all over North America.

    The company grows 500 acres of dark, russet potatoes year round.

    Social media posts showed the structure on Alwright Ct. fully engulfed Friday evening, but the Hartland Fire Department was unable to confirm the severity of the damage.

    DeMerchant says the fire is a devastating loss for the community.

    “A huge loss. Anytime that an industry would be affected by fire like this it would be a devastating loss for them, for their employees, for their own family business.”

    She said the town will be reaching out to support the family and company in the coming days.

    “All we can do as a community, as a mayor and council, we will currently support in the ways that we can and we will be reaching out as soon as the time is appropriate.”

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada

    The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down more than 30 stores across Canada. The renowned beauty brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.

    First-time homebuyer incentive discontinued: CMHC

    Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News