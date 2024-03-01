New Brunswick potato chip factory severely damaged by fire

There is an active fire at the Covered Bridge Chips Factory in Waterville, N.B.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening and numerous fire departments are still currently on scene, said the Mayor of nearby Hartland, Tracey DeMerchant.

“It’s a fairly big plant for an area the size of Hartland. The Albright family has had great success with their Covered Bridge Potato Chip Company and were really devastated for them.”

According to the company’s website, the business was launched by Matt and Ryan Albright in 2004 and has spread to markets all over North America.

The company grows 500 acres of dark, russet potatoes year round.

Social media posts showed the structure on Alwright Ct. fully engulfed Friday evening, but the Hartland Fire Department was unable to confirm the severity of the damage.

DeMerchant says the fire is a devastating loss for the community.

“A huge loss. Anytime that an industry would be affected by fire like this it would be a devastating loss for them, for their employees, for their own family business.”

She said the town will be reaching out to support the family and company in the coming days.

“All we can do as a community, as a mayor and council, we will currently support in the ways that we can and we will be reaching out as soon as the time is appropriate.”

