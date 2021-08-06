MONCTON, N.B. -- Health officials in New Brunswick are trying to determine the source of an outbreak of legionnaires' disease.

Six confirmed cases of this severe "pneumonia-like" disease have been diagnosed in the greater Moncton region in less than two weeks.

Public Health recommends that people who become ill with symptoms such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, and headache should seek medical care or call 8-1-1.

In 2019, an outbreak was declared with 16 confirmed cases in the greater Moncton region.