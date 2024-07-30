ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • New Brunswick RCMP charge man in connection with drug trafficking investigation

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    RCMP has charged a 38-year-old man from Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B., in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in the southeast region of the province.

    Members of the Richibucto, Shediac, Elsipogtog and Sackville RCMP detachments made the arrest while executing a search warrant at a residence on Main Street in Elsipogtog First Nation on Friday.

    On Tuesday, Arthur Joshua Simon was charged in Moncton provincial court with:

    • possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl
    • possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
    • trafficking methamphetamine
    • trafficking fentanyl
    • obstruction of a peace officer

    Simon was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear again in court on Aug. 6.

    The investigation began on July 25 when police learned a new, dangerous drug containing carfentanil was circulating in the region.

    Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral

    The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News
    [an error occurred while processing this directive]