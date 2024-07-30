New Brunswick RCMP charge man in connection with drug trafficking investigation

RCMP has charged a 38-year-old man from Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B., in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in the southeast region of the province.

Members of the Richibucto, Shediac, Elsipogtog and Sackville RCMP detachments made the arrest while executing a search warrant at a residence on Main Street in Elsipogtog First Nation on Friday.

On Tuesday, Arthur Joshua Simon was charged in Moncton provincial court with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

trafficking methamphetamine

trafficking fentanyl

obstruction of a peace officer

Simon was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear again in court on Aug. 6.

The investigation began on July 25 when police learned a new, dangerous drug containing carfentanil was circulating in the region.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

