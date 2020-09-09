HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for the seventh day in a row. The number of active cases remains at two.

The last positive case was reported last Wednesday in Zone 1, or the Moncton region. The case involves a temporary foreign worker in their 20s who has been self-isolating.

The province conducted 305 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

To date, a total of 64,761 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

The province has seen 192 confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 188 people have recovered and two people have died.

There is currently no one hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The number of cases is broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 43 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 28 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 57 confirmed cases

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 7 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 2 confirmed cases

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 2 confirmed cases

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Tuesday, 9,003 personal and 3,995 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 53 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.4 per cent.