New Brunswick reports no new cases for seventh day in a row
HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for the seventh day in a row. The number of active cases remains at two.
The last positive case was reported last Wednesday in Zone 1, or the Moncton region. The case involves a temporary foreign worker in their 20s who has been self-isolating.
The province conducted 305 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.
To date, a total of 64,761 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.
The province has seen 192 confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 188 people have recovered and two people have died.
There is currently no one hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.
The number of cases is broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:
- Zone 1 – Moncton region: 43 confirmed cases (1 active case)
- Zone 2 – Saint John region: 28 confirmed cases (1 active case)
- Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 57 confirmed cases
- Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 7 confirmed cases
- Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases
- Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 2 confirmed cases
- Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 2 confirmed cases
VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION
New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.
On Tuesday, 9,003 personal and 3,995 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.
Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 53 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.4 per cent.