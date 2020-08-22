HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The number of active cases in the province remains at eight.

The province last reported new cases on Friday when two cases were reported; one involving a person in their 20s in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and the other is in their 50s in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). Both are self-isolating.

The province conducted 323 COVID-19 tests on Friday. To date, a total of 58,570 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

The province has seen 188 confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 178 people have recovered and two people have died.

There is currently no one hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 41 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 27 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 56 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 7 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 2 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 2 confirmed cases

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Friday, 14,002 personal and 3,048 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 90 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.5 per cent.