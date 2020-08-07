HALIFAX -- New Brunswick public health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There are six active cases in the province, all in the Moncton region (zone 1).

On Thursday, New Brunswick reported two new cases involved temporary foreign workers who arrived in Moncton and began immediately self-isolating. One case is an individual between 40 and 49 and another individual between 50 and 59, both in zone 1 (Moncton region).

On Wednesday the province reported four new cases involving temporary foreign workers, between the ages of 30 and 39, who arrived in Moncton from Mexico and began immediately self-isolating, prior to taking up their jobs in Miramichi.

Those four cases were originally identified as in the Miramichi region (zone 7), but the province’s COVID-19 dashboard now identifies all six active cases as in the Moncton region (zone 1).

None of the six new cases are in hospital.

Previous to Wednesday, New Brunswick had not reported a new case in 15 days, with the last new case coming July 20.

The province has recorded 176 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Two people have died, and there are now six active cases.

On Thursday, 282 tests were done for COVID-19. As of Friday, a total of 54.281 tests had been conducted since the pandemic started.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Thursday, 11,594 personal and 3,624 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province; 117 vehicles were refused for a refusal rate of 0.77 per cent.

On Wednesday, 10,109 personal and 4,202 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province; 70 vehicles were refused for a refusal rate of 0.49 per cent.