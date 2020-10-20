HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. This is the first time in five days that the province has reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus as it continues to deal with an outbreak.

New cases were last reported on Monday, all in the Campbellton region (Zone 5).

The three new cases on Monday included one person in their teens, one person in their 40s and another person in their 60s. They are all self-isolating.

The province is also reporting eight previously reported cases are now considered recovered, dropping the number of total active cases in the province from 103 to 95. Fifty-four of the 95 active cases are in Zone 5.

New Brunswick has now reported a total of 313 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Three people have died and 215 people have recovered, leaving 95 active cases in the province.

There are three people in hospital and one of them is in intensive care.

As of Tuesday, 93,656 tests had been conducted.

Zone 1 and Zone 5 remain in orange phase

Both Zone 1 (Moncton region) and Zone 5 in New Brunswick remained in the orange phase Tuesday, but it is anticipated that Zone 1 will return to the yellow phase later this week.

There are 39 active cases in Zone 1, but Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said the novel coronavirus appears to be contained, and that area could go back to the yellow phase this Thursday.

"There is a consistent downward trend in Zone 1," Dr. Russell said during a news update on Monday. "The orange level is working and everybody who tested positive is self-isolating at home."

She said it's a different story in the Campbellton region and public health staff have reported numerous cases in workplaces and social settings where public health guidelines are not being followed, including failing to wear a mask and physically distance.

"This is a huge risk for the region of Campbellton," Dr. Russell said as she encouraged people there to do their "civic duty."

"Redouble your efforts," she said. "Only you have the capacity."

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs had a warning for people in Zone 5.

"The number of cases has not declined and the risk of community spread remains a factor," he said. "You must follow the public health guidelines so we can turn this around."

Residents in Zone 5 are being urged to limit their contacts and keep to their two-family bubble.

Higgs also said further restrictions, including fines, could be implemented in the number of cases continue to rise and restrictions aren't followed.

Possible school exposure

Families with children at la Mosaique du Nord school in Balmoral, N.B., were notified Sunday of a positive case in the school. No details about the case were released.

The school closed Monday so health officials could conduct contact tracing. Anyone who has been in close contact with the case will be notified by Public Health.

Vehicle traffic information

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Monday, 1,497 personal and 1,116 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 19 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.7 per cent.