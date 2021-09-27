HALIFAX -- Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting a single-day record 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with 64 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 650.

According to health officials, 67 of Monday's 86 new cases, or 78 per cent, are not fully vaccinated.

The province says there are currently 41 people in hospital in New Brunswick due to COVID-19, with 16 in an intensive care unit.

PROVINCE SAYS DELAYS EXPECTED IN TEST RESULTS

New Brunswick health officials say the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is causing delays at assessment centres throughout the province and leading to longer-than-anticipated wait times for appointments and test results.

“I would like to remind New Brunswickers that COVID-19 testing is conducted on a priority basis,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in a news release. “Individuals who have symptoms are prioritized, so if you do not have symptoms or are not identified as a contact of a case, please self-monitor and only request a test if you are symptomatic.”

Anyone requiring a test for travel-related purposes is encouraged to review the COVID-19 testing requirements in other jurisdictions and plan accordingly, which could include seeking testing through private service providers.

“Due to the high volume of tests for health needs, we are not able to expedite travel-related tests in the current testing regime,” said Russell.

CASE BREAKDOWN

Thirty-three new cases were reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1) involving:

nine people age 19 and under

five people in their 20s

seven people in their 30s

two people in their 40s

two people in their 50s

two people in their 60s

two people in their 80s

two people in their 90s

Twenty-three cases are under investigation and 10 are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Six new cases were reported in the Saint John region (Zone 2) involving:

two people age 19 and under

one person in their 30s

one person in their 40s

two people in their 50s

Four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two are under investigation.

Twelve new cases were reported in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) involving:

four people age 19 and under

two people in their 20s

two people in their 30s

one person in their 40s

one person in their 50s

one person in their 60s

one person in their 70s

Eight cases are under investigation, three are contacts of previously confirmed cases, and one is travel-related.

Twenty-three new cases were reported in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) involving:

nine people age 19 and under

two people in their 20s

four people in their 30s

five people in their 40s

three people in their 60s

Fourteen cases are under investigation and nine are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Nine new cases were reported in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) involving:

four people age 19 and under

three people in their 20s

two people in their 30s

Five cases are under investigation and four are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Three new cases were reported in the Bathurst region (Zone 6), involving two people in their 30s and one person in their 50s. Two cases are under investigation and one is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 3,936 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 3,231 people have recovered and 52 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Public health says a total of 455,500 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 1,044 confirmed cases (174 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 385 confirmed cases (37 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 834 confirmed cases (203 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 980 confirmed cases (122 active case)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 396 confirmed cases (81 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 203 confirmed cases (23 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 94 confirmed cases (10 active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Monday, 79.3 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 88.1 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 1,165,663 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.