HALIFAX -- Two more people have died in New Brunswick as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to six.

Public health confirmed an individual in their 70s in the Moncton region (Zone 1), and an individual in their 40s in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) both died due to underlying complications, including COVID-19.

“It is a sad day in our province as we learn that two more people have died from COVID-19,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “Marcia and I express our deepest condolences to the families and friends who are grieving the loss of these fellow New Brunswickers. Today’s news is a heartbreaking reminder that we all must do everything we can to slow and prevent the spread of this disease.”

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the individuals, as well as to all of those in the Campbellton-Restigouche and Moncton regions,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

“The impact this virus is having on all of us is indescribable. Kindness and compassion, along with strict adherence to two metre distancing, and mask use are how we will get through this together.”

On Sunday, the province reported a total of 65 active cases of COVID-19, with two new cases identified on Sunday.

According to the provinces COVID-19 dashboard, one of the new cases involved an individual in their 40s in the Campbellton region (Zone 5). This person is self-isolaing and the confirmed case is under investigation.

The second new case reported on Sunday involves an individual in their 20s in the Fredericton region (Zone 3). New Brunswick health officials say this case is travel related, and the individual is self-isolating.

New Brunswick has confirmed a total of 328 positive COVID-19 tests, and 257 cases are now considered resolved.

Four patients are currently in hospital due to the virus, with no one in the intensive care unit.

On Saturday, the province also announced two new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5), which remains in the Orange level.

The cases from Saturday involved an individual in their 20s and one in their 50s. Public health said they are both self-isolating.

To date, New Brunswick has completed 96,747 COVID-19 tests.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 93 confirmed cases (17 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 32 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 61 confirmed cases (1 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 128 confirmed cases (47 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 3 confirmed cases

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 3 confirmed cases

ZONE 5 REMAINS ORANGE, ZONE 1 NOW YELLOW

The Campbellton region (Zone 5) remains in the Orange level of recovery with an additional restriction to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

The province recommends that residents limit their contact to a single household bubble plus a formal or informal caregiver or member of their immediate family (a parent, child, sibling or grandparent).

As of midnight Thursday, the Moncton region (Zone 1) has returned to the yellow phase, as the outbreak in that region is now considered resolved. There remains 17 active cases in the Moncton region.

MASS TESTING TO BE HELD IN CAMPBELLTON

Residents of New Brunswick’s Campbellton region (Zone 5) have been invited to a mass COVID-19 testing event this weekend.

New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network will be hosting two days of COVID-19 testing on Saturday and Sunday in Campbellton and Dalhousie.

The health network says the objective of the mass testing is to get an accurate picture of the current outbreak in the region.

As of Sunday, 47 of New Brunswick's 65 active cases were reported in Zone 5.

Several schools in the area have also reported positive COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.

Testing will be held on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Dalhousie’s Inch Arran Arena.

No appointment is needed, but residents must bring their health card. Screening will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Saturday, 855 personal and 627 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 53 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 3.6 per cent.