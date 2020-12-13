HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total of active cases to 65 in the province.

On Sunday, the province issued a release with details about the two new cases.

The new cases are two people in their 60s in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and are self-isolating. The cases are under investigation.

CASE BREAKDOWN

Since the pandemic began, New Brunswick has had 557 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 484 have recovered. There have been eight deaths, leaving 65 active cases in the province.

Currently, there are three people in New Brunswick hospitals as a result of COVID-19; two are in ICU.

As of Sunday, 139,374 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 145 confirmed cases (7 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 127 confirmed cases (29 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 108 confirmed cases (12 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 25 confirmed cases (14 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 137 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 11 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 4 confirmed cases (0 active cases)

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Saturday, 1,073 personal and 702 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 33 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.9 per cent.