New Brunswick's education minister, Dominic Cardy, announces resignation in scathing letter addressed to premier

New Brunswick's minister of education and early childhood education announced he is stepping down, effective immediately.

In a scathing resignation letter addressed to New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, Dominic Cardy outlined his reasons for leaving the portfolio.

The letter is critical of Higgs' handling of government issues and personal management style.

"Your behaviour at a recent meeting, where you refused to even read evidence you had specifically requested, instead choosing to yell 'Data my ass' at a senior civil servant because you didn’t like what the data showed you; well, that was the end of your political project in my eyes," wrote Cardy in his resignation letter Thursday.

"If you reject evidence because you dislike it then you don’t believe in evidence."

Cardy also points to a divergence between their values and working styles.

“Similarly, your efforts to delay or undermine work related to reconciliation between our linguistic and cultural communities has been a missed opportunity to unite our province, to celebrate a strong francophone culture and to lead efforts to build a strong and inclusive anglophone culture while pursuing reconciliation with First Nations,” said Cardy.

“Among others the endless excuses over replying to the report of on the Official Languages Act are embarrassing for a government elected on promises of action and unity.”

For now, Cardy says he plans to stay on as the Progressive Conservative MLA for Fredericton West-Hanwell.

CTV News reached out to the premier's office for comment, but did not hear back by publication time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.