OTTAWA -- Another Conservative MP is testing the waters for a leadership bid.

New Brunswick's John Williamson is considering entering the race.

His longtime friend and former colleague in the Commons Stella Ambler says several people have been encouraging him to run.

Ambler says there is now an opening in the race for someone from the right wing of the party and Williamson can fill that gap.

Williamson has a long history with the Conservatives and is now in his second term as an MP.

If he runs, he would join at least two other sitting MPs already in the contest, and several others are still considering a bid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2020.