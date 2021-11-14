New Brunswick's premier says tentative deal with CUPE fair for workers and taxpayers

The province says services will return to normal as soon as possible after the government reached tentative agreements with seven local bargaining units represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) on Saturday. The province says services will return to normal as soon as possible after the government reached tentative agreements with seven local bargaining units represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) on Saturday.

Atlantic Top Stories