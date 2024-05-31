New Brunswick women aged 40 and over will soon be able to self-refer to mammogram screening program

Women in New Brunswick aged 40 and over can self-refer themselves for breast cancer screening beginning Monday.

Breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer and the second-leading cause of cancer deaths among women in Canada, according to a news release from the New Brunswick government Friday.

Currently, women aged 50 to 74 can already self-refer for the screening.

“Mammography self-referral for this younger age group is one more concrete step to improve the health of New Brunswickers," said New Brunswick Health Minister Bruce Fitch in the news release.

"We are working to expand access to health-care services, and this positive change will benefit patients in this province."

While breast cancer is not as common in younger, premenopausal people, the province says it can be more aggressive. In these cases, early detection is critical to increase the chances of survival.

“Early detection is key to improved outcomes and a better quality of life for the patient and their family,” said Sherry Wilson, minister responsible for women’s equality.

“I am pleased individuals aged 40 to 49 will now be able to self-refer. Prioritizing the breast health of all New Brunswickers is an important step in improving detection of breast cancer at an earlier stage for all individuals.”

Residents aged 40 to 74 with no signs, symptoms or previous diagnosis of breast cancer will be able to self-refer by contacting one of the screening sites in their area.

Kathy Kaufield, a breast cancer survivor from Quispamsis, N.B., and longtime advocate for improved breast screening, is thankful for this change, saying it will have a big impact on patients.

“Not only will individuals in their 40s now have the opportunity to get screened, but they will also now have access to their breast density category, which will empower them to make informed decisions about their breast health going forward," said Kaufield.

More information on the breast cancer screening program is available online or by calling 1-844-777-3443.

