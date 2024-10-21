New Brunswickers to head to the polls today
New Brunswickers will cast their votes today in what is being predicted to be a tight provincial election.
Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is seeking a third term as premier.
The Liberals are led by Susan Holt, who would become the province’s first female premier, if elected.
The Greens are led by David Coon, who has led the party since 2012.
Here is a list of all 49 electoral districts and the candidates running in each one.
Polls throughout the province open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
A full list of polling stations can be found on the Elections New Brunswick website.
CTV Atlantic will air special coverage of the provincial election beginning at 8 p.m. It will also be livestreamed on atlantic.ctvnews.ca.
For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated page.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
opinion
opinion Seven ways to help you save on everyday expenses
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'You are not my king,' Indigenous Australian senator yells at visiting King Charles
An Indigenous senator told King Charles III that Australia is not his land as the royal visited Australia's parliament on Monday.
opinion Seven ways to help you save on everyday expenses
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to save on everyday expenses, to help you keep up with life and get back on top of your financial health.
Lebanon assesses damage after wave of Israeli strikes on Hezbollah-run financial institution
Lebanese were surveying the damage on Monday after overnight Israeli strikes hit nearly a dozen branches of a Hezbollah-run financial institution that Israel says is used to fund attacks but where many ordinary people keep their savings.
Not-so-tiny goldfish big problem in Alberta town storm pond
An invasion of goldfish at a quiet pond in the southwestern corner of the Town of Sylvan Lake is causing an uproar.
Minimum wage of some temporary foreign workers set to change
The federal government is expected to boost the minimum hourly wage that must be paid to temporary foreign workers in the high-wage stream as a way to encourage employers to hire more Canadian staff.
Initial count finished, but 49,000 ballots still to be reviewed in B.C. election
Nearly 50,000 ballots remain uncounted in the B.C. provincial election, and their contents – as well as the outcomes of any recounts – will determine the final result of the vote.
Households that go electric could save hundreds a month, report says
A clean energy think tank says Canadian families could save hundreds of dollars a month if they switch their vehicles and home energy away from gas.
Standing desk health benefits may not stand the test of time, study finds
Office workers around the world have embraced standing desks as a passive way to improve their health, though the concrete benefits may not stand up to scrutiny, new research from the University of Sydney has found.
'He's a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a “hero” after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
E-bikes catch fire at underground parking garage in Toronto; 1 person injured
One person was rushed to hospital in serious condition early Monday morning following a fire at an underground parking garage, Toronto paramedics say.
-
Ontario legislature returns from 19-week break with announcements, protests
Ontario's provincial parliament will be a hive of activity today, as the legislature resumes sitting following a 19-week summer break.
-
No injuries reported following Mississauga jewelry store smash-and-grab robbery
Police are investigating after the driver of a pick-up truck drove through the front of a jewelry store in Mississauga and its occupants stole an unknown quantity of merchandise.
Calgary
-
Let it snow: Special weather statement issued for Calgary and Highway 2 corridor
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday morning for Calgary and the area along the Highway 2 corridor.
-
Six months on, what has the Trans Mountain pipeline project achieved and what's next?
Nearly six months after its opening, the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is boosting Canada's energy sector as promised — but questions still linger about who will pay for the project's massive cost overruns.
-
Saturday night fire in Bearspaw burns original house
A fire damaged a significant home in Bearspaw Saturday night.
Edmonton
-
Jasper residents to learn provincial government housing plans today
The Alberta government is set to reveal on Monday its plans for interim housing in Jasper, which saw about 800 housing units destroyed in a wildfire in July.
-
Speed named a factor in crash that hurt 4
Two people needed to be pulled from a vehicle following a crash in northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.
-
Not-so-tiny goldfish big problem in Alberta town storm pond
An invasion of goldfish at a quiet pond in the southwestern corner of the Town of Sylvan Lake is causing an uproar.
Montreal
-
Another vehicle set on fire in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough
Another vehicle was set on fire in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
-
Montreal man detained in Sudan gets day in court with lawsuit against Ottawa
Fifteen years after filing a lawsuit against the Canadian government over his detention in Sudan, Abousfian Abdelrazik is getting his day in court.
-
11 teachers suspended over allegations of 'toxic' climate at Montreal primary school
Quebec's largest school service centre is suspending 11 teachers at a Montreal elementary school after a government investigation found they fostered a "toxic" environment.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa hybrid workers required to be in the office 2 days a week
As federal employees head into the office three days a week under the federal government's new hybrid work model, the City of Ottawa is only requiring its hybrid employees to be in the office a minimum of two days a week.
-
Driver charged after street racing on Hwy. 417 leads to crash
Ontario Provincial Police laid stunt driving and careless driving charges against a driver street racing on Highway 417.
-
Ottawa to see four straight days with temperatures hitting 20 C
Ottawa residents will get to enjoy three more October days with temperatures hitting 20 C, before the fall weather returns to the capital at the end of the week.
London
-
Fatal crash in Huron County over the weekend
OPP in Huron County are investigating a fatal crash. Just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, police said a passenger vehicle left the roadway on Airport Line and ended up in a field.
-
'He's a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a “hero” after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
-
Barrie
-
A fiery end to the sunny October weekend
A disabled car shut down parts of Highway 11 Sunday night after it went up in flames.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared on Collingwood hospital’s medical unit
The Simcoe County District Health Unit is working with the Collingwood hospital during the COVID-19 outbreak.
-
Police seek public’s help locating items taken from Midland motel
Police are asking the public to review photos of person of interest in motel theft.
Northern Ontario
-
'Armed and dangerous' suspect believed to be hiding in the Sagamok First Nation area
A 29-year-old man believed to be carrying a loaded pistol is wanted on Manitoulin Island by Anishnaabe police who say they suspect he fled to Sagamok First Nation.
-
opinion
opinion Seven ways to help you save on everyday expenses
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to save on everyday expenses, to help you keep up with life and get back on top of your financial health.
-
'You are not my king,' Indigenous Australian senator yells at visiting King Charles
An Indigenous senator told King Charles III that Australia is not his land as the royal visited Australia's parliament on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
-
One person dead after collision in Brant County
One person has died in a Brant County collision.
-
Wrong-way driver charged in Waterloo
A Waterloo man is facing impaired driving charges after police said he was spotted driving the wrong way on Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Detroit Free Press Marathon runner dies in Windsor, Ont.
One person running in the 2024 Detroit Free Press Marathon is dead after collapsing on the Canadian side of the cross-border route.
-
Assault charges laid after fight in Belle River
A Windsor man has been charged after an assault in Lakeshore. On Oct. 12, OPP got a call about an assault that happened in the 400 block of Notre Dame Street near 8th Street.
-
Theft at Stoney Point business being investigated
OPP are hoping members of the public may recognize a person captured in surveillance images. Around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, OPP were sent to a business in the 6000 block of St. Clair Road near Comber Sideroad in Stoney Point for a break and enter.
Winnipeg
-
Meet the woman mapping Winnipeg's Halloween houses
Over the last decade, Carol Cassell has created maps of all the Winnipeg homes decorated for Halloween.
-
Winnipeg mosque broken into over weekend
Winnipeg Central Mosque was broken into early Sunday morning.
-
Winnipeg police make arrests in weapon, drug incidents
Winnipeg Police Service crews were busy this weekend, arresting several people in connection to various weapon and drug investigations.
Regina
-
Regina Thunder topple Hilltops, win PFC Final
The Regina Thunder have beaten their provincial rivals, the Saskatoon Hilltops, to take the Prairie Football Conference Final (PFC) for the second time in three years.
-
Sentencing hearing for Sask. man who kept daughter from mother to prevent COVID-19 vaccine set to resume
A sentencing hearing will resume today for the Saskatchewan man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother for more than 100 days in 2021 and 2022 in an attempt to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
'Anchor to the city': Navy warship named after Regina celebrates 30 years at sea
The HMCS Regina is celebrating 30 years of service in the Royal Canadian Navy.
Saskatoon
-
Sentencing hearing for Sask. man who kept daughter from mother to prevent COVID-19 vaccine set to resume
A sentencing hearing will resume today for the Saskatchewan man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother for more than 100 days in 2021 and 2022 in an attempt to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Saskatoon city not pursuing Confederation Mall redevelopment
The City of Saskatoon has taken the step of issuing a news release to clear up information it says has been circulating on social media about plans for Confederation Mall.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating after pedestrian hit by vehicle near Wakaw
RCMP are investigating a serious collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 2, about 10 kilometres south of Wakaw.
Vancouver
-
Evacuations ordered in North Vancouver due to flooding
Residents of six properties in the District of North Vancouver were ordered to evacuate immediately Sunday evening due to flooding.
-
Initial count finished, but 49,000 ballots still to be reviewed in B.C. election
Nearly 50,000 ballots remain uncounted in the B.C. provincial election, and their contents – as well as the outcomes of any recounts – will determine the final result of the vote.
-
VIDEO: Deep Cove businesses cleaning up after flood turns main commercial road into a river
The community of Deep Cove in North Vancouver is cleaning up after Gallant Street, the main commercial road that leads to the cove, turned into a raging river during Saturday’s heavy rain.
Vancouver Island
-
Initial count finished, but 49,000 ballots still to be reviewed in B.C. election
Nearly 50,000 ballots remain uncounted in the B.C. provincial election, and their contents – as well as the outcomes of any recounts – will determine the final result of the vote.
-
Do B.C. election results mean U.S.-style 'entrenched tribalism' is here to stay?
As British Columbians face an uncertain week ahead until Elections BC finalizes the results of the nail-biter race, the results are already being scrutinized and analyzed to determine what they’re saying about the mood of the electorate and the future of politics in the province.
-
Here are the B.C. ridings with the tightest undeclared races
The race between the B.C. NDP and the B.C. Conservatives was too close to call on election night, with initial results showing the parties separated by less than one percentage point in five ridings.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.