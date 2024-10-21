New Brunswickers to head to the polls today

New Brunswickers will cast their votes today in what is being predicted to be a tight provincial election.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is seeking a third term as premier.

The Liberals are led by Susan Holt, who would become the province’s first female premier, if elected.

The Greens are led by David Coon, who has led the party since 2012.

Here is a list of all 49 electoral districts and the candidates running in each one.

Polls throughout the province open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

A full list of polling stations can be found on the Elections New Brunswick website.

CTV Atlantic will air special coverage of the provincial election beginning at 8 p.m. It will also be livestreamed on atlantic.ctvnews.ca.

