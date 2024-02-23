New campaign aims to remind Canadians to recycle their batteries
When it comes to recycling household batteries, Canadians seem to play their part.
“In 2023, Canadians across the board recycled almost 6M kilograms of batteries diverted from landfill,” said Call2Recycle Canada marketing, communications & innovation vice-president, Jon McQuaid.
“It was the best year yet of our Call2Recycle program.”
Looking specifically at the Maritimes, New Brunswickers recycled almost 200,000 kilos or over 400,000 lbs last year, Nova Scotians kept about 100,000 kilos of batteries out of landfills and Islanders recycled over 45,000 kilos of batteries which Call2Recycle says is a 7 per cent increase across the province.
Looking to increase those numbers even more, Call2Recyle has launched a new campaign that puts small, simple decision of whether you should recycle or toss your batteries into the spotlight.
“What this campaign does is it shows the moment of when consumers in their homes are faced with the decision – what do I do with my battery at end of life? Do I do the wrong thing and throw it in the garbage or do I do the right thing and responsibly collect it, protect it and then drop it off for recycling,” said McQuaid.
“We want to engage Canadians in a fun way to really demonstrate that it’s convenient, easy and important to recycle batteries and they don’t belong in the garbage.”
He says there are three main reasons why it’s important to dispose of them properly – safety, the environment and the economic benefits.
“Batteries at end of life could hold a residual charge, so if they are thrown into the garage or your regular recycling and they come into contact with other objects, it can pose as a risk,” he said.
On top of that, he says many batteries contain toxic chemicals that can leak into the waterways and soil and if they’re recycled they can actually be made into new products like stainless steel appliances or golf clubs for example.
Across Canada, Call2Recycle has over 12,000 collection points including hundreds right here in the Maritimes.
“People come in specifically for that,” said Downey Home Hardware Store manager, Dan McIntosh.
Downey Home Hardware has had a used battery drop off for as long as McIntosh has worked there and he says they accept everything that fits into the bin, except for car batteries.
“Depending on the season, it’s going to be about once a month, but we’ve had it where it fills up quicker. Sometimes it can take a few months and then it gets filled up. Right now it’s about three quarters full and that’s probably since just after Christmas,” he said.
Adding, “There’s ways to recycle things, it’s just certain things we don’t know how to recycle and it’s a speciality item to recycle so it’s just keeps hundreds of pounds of stuff out of the landfills, which is going to help everybody.”
Other tips that experts gave was to store old batteries in a non-metal container and to even tape the ends of them for extra safety.
Then it’s just as simple as remembering to take them with you the next time you’re out running errands.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals and NDP reach deal on pharmacare
The Liberals and the NDP have reached a deal to table pharmacare framework legislation, quelling the back-and-forth from recent months that failure to reach an agreement on the issue could put the parties’ confidence-and-supply agreement at risk.
RCMP confirms 'alarming' cyber event targeting its networks
The RCMP confirmed on Friday it was dealing with a cyber event that targeted its networks, forcing it to launch a criminal investigation into the breach.
Private U.S. spacecraft is on its side on the moon, company says
A private U.S. spacecraft that touched down on the moon, the first one in more than 50 years, ended up on its side, company officials said Friday.
Russian ambassador to Canada calls new sanctions 'meaningless'
Russia's ambassador to Canada is calling new sanctions by the Canadian government 'meaningless, just like all previous measures of this kind.'
Royal Canadian Legion shuts down GTA branch due to 'overt' association with biker gangs
In an 'unprecedented' move, a Royal Canadian Legion branch in Woodbridge, Ont. has been shut down due to its 'overt association' with outlaw motorcycle gangs, the legion’s provincial leadership team says.
'We're not wavering in our commitment to inclusion,' says Alta. mayor after passing of bylaw banning Pride crosswalks, flags
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday to implement a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
86,000 Volkswagen, Audi vehicles recalled in Canada over fire risk
More than 80,000 Volkswagen and Audi vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a fire risk from jet pump seals located inside fuel tanks, according to a statement from Volkswagen Canada sent to CTVNews.ca.
Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?
Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.
Scientists unveil 240-million-year-old 'dragon' fossil
Newly-discovered fossils have allowed scientists to reveal a 240-million-year-old “dragon” in its entirety for the first ever time, National Museums Scotland said in a statement on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Weather whiplash:' Toronto could could see its coldest temperatures this winter tonight
Toronto residents can expect 'weather whiplash' over the next few days as the temperatures quickly return to freezing.
-
14-year-old arrested after grabbing woman, stealing her vehicle in north Toronto: police
A 14-year-old has been charged after a carjacking in Toronto’s north end earlier this week.
-
RCMP confirms 'alarming' cyber event targeting its networks
The RCMP confirmed on Friday it was dealing with a cyber event that targeted its networks, forcing it to launch a criminal investigation into the breach.
Calgary
-
Have a cancelled Lynx Air flight? Here's what to know about getting a refund
Many passengers booked to fly on Lynx Air have been left scrambling after the discount air carrier announced it was ceasing operations on Feb. 26.
-
Arizona Coyotes move to terminate former Flame Adam Ruzicka's contract after social media video surfaces
The Arizona Coyotes have put forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract.
-
'It's really sad': Lynx Air passengers in Calgary react to news airline is ceasing operations
Calgary travellers who booked flights with Lynx Air were forced to make new plans and call their credit card providers for refunds following news of the airline ceasing operations.
Montreal
-
Torture, arson, shootings: Quebec police announce major operation against organized crime
A man with links to organized crime who was reported missing from Quebec's Saguenay region was found alive but mutilated in Montreal in what appears to be part of a rise in violence in the provincial capital between drug traffickers and the Hells Angels.
-
Concordia and McGill taking Quebec to court over tuition policies
Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would raise rates for out-of-province and international students.
-
Nine-year-old Montreal cancer survivor surprised with Disney World trip at her school
The school talent show is an exciting day for any fourth grader. But for young cancer survivor Emma Stivaletta, it was a day she'll never forget.
Edmonton
-
'We're not wavering in our commitment to inclusion,' says Alta. mayor after passing of bylaw banning Pride crosswalks, flags
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday to implement a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
-
Stettler man facing child pornography charges: ALERT
A 36-year-old Stettler man has been arrested and is facing several child pornography charges.
-
Red Deer RCMP seek help finding missing teen girl
Police in Red Deer are asking for help finding a teenage girl missing since Feb. 12.
Northern Ontario
-
'My parents had no idea': Sex trafficking survivor shares her story
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
-
Sault man acquitted of rape after his accuser dies
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been acquitted of rape, in part, because his accuser passed away before the start of the trial. WARNING: This story contains details of sexual assault which may be disturbing to some readers.
-
Man involved in armed home invasion in North Bay jailed for 18 months
One of the three men who took part in a home invasion in North Bay in July 2022 has been sentenced for his role in the crime.
London
-
Criminal investigation ongoing after 91-year-old woman dies at Strathroy, Ont. long-term facility
CTV News London is learning more details about a 'sudden death' investigation at a Strathroy long-term care facility after a woman died on Thursday.
-
London Cares closing homeless drop-in service next month as funding runs out
The desperate need for essential services will still exist— but soon the funding will not.
-
Free pizza for those in need at eight Pizza Hut locations
At Port Elgin’s Pizza Hut, you need only ask for food, and they’ll give it to you at no charge.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man charged with human smuggling
A Winnipeg man is facing human smuggling charges following a traffic stop in the southwest part of the city.
-
Winter weather expected to hit parts of Manitoba, up to 20 cm of snow possible
Bitter cold and a heap of snow are expected to land in parts of Manitoba early next week.
-
Raw sewage spill stops, bypass system in full effect
The raw sewage spill at the Fort Garry Bridge has ended.
Ottawa
-
'A rite of spring': Iconic Dairy Queen location on Merivale Road closes
Dairy Queen has confirmed its location on Merivale Road has permanently closed.
-
NCC hoping for one last 'hurrah' of skating on Rideau Canal
The National Capital Commission (NCC) says it is watching the weather closely and hoping skaters can get one last chance on the Rideau Canal Skateway with temperatures dropping significantly on Friday night.
-
Here is what the city is doing for those without shelter during Friday night deep freeze
A snap freeze on Friday night will bring some of the coldest temperatures seen in Ottawa this winter.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers suspending extracurricular activities for one day as job action continues
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says all extracurricular activities will be paused across the province on Monday for its latest job action as teachers remain at odds with the province over a new contract.
-
Neighbour heard 'strange sounds' before Saskatoon boys, 12 and 13, arrested for homicide
A recent homicide in Saskatoon has drawn considerable attention with two boys aged 12 and 13 being arrested and charged with manslaughter.
-
U of S cricket club hosts co-ed tournament
Members of the University of Saskatchewan cricket club are hosting a first-of-its-kind event, and they’re hoping to grow the game on campuses across the country.
Vancouver
-
Man charged in fatal stabbing outside Vancouver shelter
A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly stabbing outside a shelter in Vancouver's Fairview neighbourhood last year, police announced Friday.
-
Mounties investigating early morning shooting in Ladysmith, B.C.
Mounties are searching for witnesses and surveillance video after an early morning shooting on Vancouver Island.
-
Rugby sevens and several other events to check out in Vancouver this weekend
The last weekend of February is the first weekend of several ongoing events in Vancouver. Here are five things to check out over the next few days.
Regina
-
Sask. Party MLA at centre of motel controversy not seeking re-election
Gary Grewal, the Saskatchewan Party MLA for Regina Northeast, announced he will not be seeking re-election.
-
Sask. teachers suspending extracurricular activities for one day as job action continues
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) says all extracurricular activities will be paused across the province on Monday for its latest job action as teachers remain at odds with the province over a new contract.
-
Regina man wins $250,000 in Lotto Max draw
A Regina man who won $250,000 in a Lotto Max draw said he and his wife have been dreaming of a lottery win for years.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties investigating early morning shooting in Ladysmith, B.C.
Mounties are searching for witnesses and surveillance video after an early morning shooting on Vancouver Island.
-
Vancouver Island senior's health suffers after losing life savings in scam
A 76-year-old woman in the Comox Valley is sharing her heartbreaking story after being duped out of more than $100,000 in hopes she can prevent what’s happened to her from happening to anyone else.
-
B.C. judge rejects extradition of man accused of selling drugs that killed U.S. Navy sailors
The British Columbia Supreme Court has refused to extradite a West Vancouver man accused of using the dark web to sell fentanyl to two United States Navy sailors who died after using the drugs.