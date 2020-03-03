HALIFAX -- A group of new Canadians in Nova Scotia got a special surprise from the prime minister during his visit to the province on Tuesday.

Forty-five people representing 13 different countries were at a citizenship ceremony at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau normally sends a recorded message to end the gathering.

On Tuesday, that message was delivered in person.

"I took my citizenship, that's perfect, and then he comes in and it’s like the icing on the cake," said new citizen Judy-Ann Allen.

"He's like a big celebrity for us, like, he's the prime minister, but he's like a big celebrity," said new citizen Satvir Sekhon.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trudeau also made an announcement about the high rate of unemployment among young Canadians and how he plans to help the issue.

"Our future comes down to the next generation," said Trudeau.

Trudeau announced an investment through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, which will provide $492 million to fund at least 270 projects that will help young people train for and find employment.

"We know that when we break down barriers for young people and give them the skills and experience they need to find a good job, our economy grows for everyone," said Trudeau. "That's why we're creating opportunities for all young Canadians, so they can hit the ground running to build fulfilling careers and prepare for the future."

Trudeau said the funding will go to local and national projects that could help a single parent, a young person experiencing homelessness, visible minority groups, or a person living with disabilities, gain the necessary skills to transition to the workforce.

This announcement means Common Good Solutions will be able to continue its programs with the $1 million that was announced.

The two stops made by Trudeau on Tuesday were the only ones made on his trip to Nova Scotia.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Heidi Petracek