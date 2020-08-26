HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s northern zone.

The provincial government says the latest case is connected to a previous case of COVID-19.

No other details about the person have been released.

The latest case brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia to 1,081 and the number of active cases of the disease to five.

A total of 65 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in the northern zone.

More information is expected to be released at a news conference with Premier Stephen McNeil and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang at 3 p.m. AT Wednesday.

The news conference will be live streamed on CTVNewsAtlantic.ca.

621 tests completed Tuesday

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 621 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday. One new case was identified.

To date, Nova Scotia has 72,532 negative test results.

Among the 64 Nova Scotians who died from COVID-19 are 53 residents of the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax. The outbreak at Northwood is considered resolved.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 54 cases

central zone: 909 cases

northern zone: 65 cases

eastern zone: 53 cases

SYMPTOMS AND SELF-ISOLATION

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region is also required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:

fever (i.e. chills, sweats)

cough or worsening of a previous cough

sore throat

headache

shortness of breath

muscle aches

sneezing

nasal congestion/runny nose

hoarse voice

diarrhea

unusual fatigue

loss of sense of smell or taste

red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without clear cause

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Sept. 6.