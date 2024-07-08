ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • New Glasgow, N.S., man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant: RCMP

    Antigonish County District RCMP says a provincewide arrest warrant has been issued for a 34-year-old New Glasgow, N.S., man. (Courtesy: RCMP) Antigonish County District RCMP says a provincewide arrest warrant has been issued for a 34-year-old New Glasgow, N.S., man. (Courtesy: RCMP)
    Antigonish County District RCMP says a provincewide arrest warrant has been issued for a 34-year-old New Glasgow, N.S., man.

    According to a news release, Ryan Forbes Macleod is facing a charge of break and enter with intent, being unlawfully in a dwelling-house, and criminal harassment.

    Macleod is described as five-foot-nine and 170 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

    Officers say they have made several attempts to locate Macleod and they are now asking the public for help.

    Anyone who sees Ryan Forbes Macleod, or knows where he may be, is asked to contact Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

