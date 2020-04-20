HALIFAX -- New Glasgow Regional Police charged 12 people in three separate incidents Saturday, for violating the Nova Scotia Health Protection Act in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police say on Saturday evening, four people from separate households had gathered behind the Trenton Minor Sports Community Centre. They were charged with not maintaining physical distancing.

Also on Saturday night, four people from three separate addresses were discovered in a single vehicle drinking alcohol beverages. They were charged with not maintaining physical distancing.

Later that night, four people travelling in a vehicle were pulled over for burnt out headlights. Upon investigation, police discovered the four people all lived in different households, and they were charged with not maintaining physical distancing.

All 12 people were charged with: Failing to comply with directives under the Health Protection Act Section S.71(1)(b).

The result of the charge is a $1,000 fine.

“New Glasgow Regional Police would like to thank most residents throughout Pictou County who are adhering to the directives set forth under the Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts,” said police in a statement.

“But the small percentage of individuals who do not follow the directives of physical distancing are putting health and safety at risk.”

The latest charges come a week after New Glasgow police charged five men for failing to physical distance over the Easter weekend.

Nova Scotia declared a state of emergency on March 22 in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Under the state of emergency, police are authorized to enforce orders under the Health Protection Act.

The act requires Nova Scotians to maintain a physical distance of two metres, or six feet, from those who don’t live in the same household.

Individuals who fail to practise social distancing can face a fine of $1,000, while businesses can be fined $7,500.

Residents who wish to report a violation of the Health Protection Act should call their local police department’s non-emergency line -- not 911.